News

Dishonest applicants cop deductions

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
August 26, 2021 6:40 am

Fijians who were caught cheating while applying for the government’s unemployment assistance have been panelized this time around.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says some individuals took advantage of the previous $50 and $90 cash assistance program by applying multiple times.

Sayed-Khaiyum says these people were identified as they also applied for the $360 unemployment benefit.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds as these individuals are still eligible for the $360, the government has deducted the extra amount they got paid the last time from this assistance.

The Minister says this was done, rather than taking criminal action against these individuals.

“So in other words if they applied for the $50, three times and they in fact were eligible only once which is $50 – they got additional $100 the last time – we simply deducted the $100 from the $360 so they would get $260. Or if they applied for the $90, three additional times, we will deduct $270 from the $360.”

Meanwhile, Sayed-Khaiyum also highlighted that those individuals who applied for the assistance between the 9th and 11th August and were not vaccinated have until tomorrow to receive their first COVID-19 dose.

He adds their applications are already in the system and teams will be able to verify their vaccination records through the Ministry of Health and the Digital Fiji Team and will be paid the $360.

 

