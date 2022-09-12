Disconcerting suicide figures involving the elderly

Lifeline Fiji’s Officer in Charge, Jeremiah Merekula

The Fiji Police Force data shows over twenty elderly people completed suicide in Fiji in the first eight months of this year.

Of this, four were between the ages of 53 and 59 while 17 of them were 60 years and over.

Lifeline Fiji’s Officer in Charge, Jeremiah Merekula says the statistics are concerning and it is imperative that people keep tabs on their elderly.

“We don’t know what they going through, all we can say is that a lot of time having to reach those ages, people can be lonely, they don’t have people to talk to, they are isolated and things like that.”

Counselor and Chair of the Suicide Prevention Committee, Selina Kuruleca, believes the pandemic might be a contributing factor to this.

“Loss of income, grandparents dumped with grandchildren to look after them and use whatever little they have, grandparents and elderly people no longer being able to contribute to the livelihood of the family, and maybe some mean not-so-nice words said to them. All of these are contributing factors.”

Kuruleca adds it is important to ensure the elders are taken care of and given the respect and love they deserve.

She adds people need to understand that if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be here.