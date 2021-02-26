Disciplined forces positions must be filled quickly: Minister

Defence Minister Inia Seruiratu has suggested that some urgency placed on making substantive appointments to key positions in the disciplined forces.

The terms of the military commander, the police commissioner and the corrections commissioner are coming to an end shortly.

Seruiratu says these appointments are vital, but some names which are being suggested publicly are speculation.

“It’s important that these positions be filled. They are important for our country and for the organisations as well. I’m hopeful that due process will take place and that we get the best candidates. There are names being circulated but let the due process take its course before it goes to the President”.

The heads of the military, police and corrections service are appointed by the President based on recommendations by the Constitutional Offices Commission.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has confirmed applying for the post.

Outgoing military commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto has had his appointment extended, but has indicated that he does not intend to stay on for another term.

Corrections Commissioner Francis Kean has also had his term extended temporarily.