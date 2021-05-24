Discern the truth as election approaches: Sayed-Khaiyum

Minister responsible for Elections, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has highlighted the need for people to access the right information as the country prepares for the General Elections.

Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted this in Tavua this morning, where he later had a Talanoa session with members of the community.

The Minister says getting correct information is very important.

Sayed-Khaiyum also highlighted the need to verify information, especially on social media.

“You know nowadays if somebody says I saw a frog eat a horse, people will say immediately on Facebook where was it, where did it happen, what colour was the frog, what colour was the horse. Nobody stops to think that a frog can’t eat a horse. You see what I mean, the moment people see something on social media they believe it’s the truth.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fijians are intelligent and have the ability to discern what the truth is.

He says rational thinking becomes very important during this time.