Discern and respect each other: Kuruleca

With the ongoing political discussions and campaigning, people must be discerning.

Psychologist Selina Kuruleca says everything has an impact on people from socio-economic to political issues.

Kuruleca is encouraging people to also respect each other.

She says it is also important to have mutual respect when discussing such issues.

There have been concerns in regards to recent social media posts by some political party members that have been labelled as racist comments by concerned individuals.