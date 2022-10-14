Disaster warning systems in place for maritime islands

Meteorological Services Minister, Jone Usamate

Proper warning systems and communication mechanisms are in place to ensure Fijians in maritime islands are well-informed during and after a natural disasters.

Meteorological Services Minister, Jone Usamate says mainstream and social media have become critical in providing the opportunity to broaden warnings to diverse segments of the population in times of disasters.

Usamate says various media outlets have platforms to reinforce the dissemination of early warning messages to allow people to take early action, ensuring meaningful access.

“I would also like to remind members of the media present today about your responsibility in ensuring the dissemination of reliable and credible messages on disasters in a timely manner. The onus, also lies on us the public, to ensure that before we hit the ‘send’ button to ensure that the messages we are sending is factual, so we do not put ourselves and others at risk.”

Commissioner Eastern, Vitalo Viro says the team uses the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Radio Fiji One to share warnings and advisories to remote maritime islands especially in the Lau Group.

“We already activate our team on the ground so the messages have been delivered to them especially through our systems in terms and that is talking to our PA’s, and our Roko Tui’s, our Turaga ni Koro’s and the system that has been followed to right to the community so that is the system that are in place but we depend on the radio.”

To ensure the engagement of Fijians at all levels, the Ministry will also run several competitions for the National Disaster Awareness campaign.