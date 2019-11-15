Disaster Risk Reduction to be incorporated into systems: Usamate

Disaster Risk Reduction must be at the forefront of our planning systems and process.

Minister Disaster Management and Meteorological Services Jone Usamate said all these activities must have a risk management approach built into it.

In officiating at the National Disaster Risk Reduction Workshop for Disaster Liaison Officers, he further said that the ministry has been continuously working towards the mainstreaming of the NDRR policy.

Usamate stressed that this can only be achieved if there is a multi-sectoral commitment and risk governance.

The two-day workshop, which is currently underway at the Novotel Hotel in Lami, concludes today.