Disaster Risk Reduction funding for the Pacific is important

The Pacific Island Student fighting for Climate Change says they want to see funding go towards Pacific Island Nations in the area of Disaster Risk Reduction.

Campaign Director Solomon Yeo says Disaster Risk Reduction is important for Pacific Island countries as they are situated in a very unfavourable location in terms of very extreme weather patterns.

Speaking at a side event at the 26th Conference of Parties in Glasgow, Yeo says the frequency and the intensity of adverse events have gone beyond the charts for the region.

“As I’ve said, like the Cyclones it has gone in a very in heightens the risk that people face and therefore we really need to invest heavily into disaster risk management.”

He says for Vanuatu in 2015, their GDP went down by 64 percent following a cyclone.

He says for these reasons, Disaster Risk Reduction must be funded to ensure people can have a safe future.