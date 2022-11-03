Disaster risk reduction awareness is critical: Seruiratu

Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu

We need a greater understanding of disaster risk reduction and a holistic approach to protecting the vulnerable in society.

This was the sentiment of Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu, as he launched the National Disaster Awareness Week at the Laqere Market in Nasinu this morning.

He says since Fiji is now in the cyclone season, people need to prepare with greater urgency, keeping in mind the increasing frequency of cyclones, particularly their strength and nature.

“This platform provides us the opportunity to work together, share experiences, and promote an all-of-society approach as we move into cyclone season.”

Gabrielle Emery, the head of the United Nations Disaster Risk Reduction Pacific Subregional Office, says this year’s theme, “Early warning, early action for all,” is important in light of natural disasters.

“So in times of emergency, survival is the most basic of our human instincts and yet millions of people globally cannot survive because of a lack of ample warning system.”

People came from as far as Vunidawa, Korovou, and Navua towns to be part of the National Disaster Awareness Week launch.