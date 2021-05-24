Disaster response efforts have been praised

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete has praised the tremendous efforts shown by a team of civil servants who were on the ground on Vanuabalavu, Lakeba, and Moala in Lau over the past few days.

These civil servants were tasked to assess the damage caused by a volcanic eruption in Tonga which triggered a Tsunami that affected the Lau Group as well.

Doctor Waqainabete says their resilience shows our institutional intellectual knowledge responding to any disaster, particularly as we are still in the cyclone season.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds this response has become part and parcel of the government’s approach to ensuring no Fijian is left behind.

“We were running really well in terms of what we aim to achieve. Then we came across Lakeba. We spend the day transiting Vanuabalavu and Lakeba, again, discussing what we really needed to do and the same thing between Lakeba and Moala.”

The efforts of @Rfmf_Media on this trip and in all Disaster relief efforts is understated. They are a crucial cog. Leftovers from yesterday was a main base of the hearty breakfast this morning esp as they will distribute and deliver rations in Lakeba. pic.twitter.com/3a9voGpBPr — Dr I Waqainabete (@Nadokoulu) January 23, 2022

The second team headed by Infrastructure Minister, Jone Usamate also arrived yesterday afternoon.

Our joint Govt team deployed onboard the MV Iloilovatu to parts of Lau impacted by the recent volcanic eruption in 🇹🇴 stopped at Vatoa today with much needed relief supplies.

Teams conducted assessments & great to see #COVID protocols being strictly enforced in maritime islands. pic.twitter.com/OuLXixAiBx — Fiji NDMO (@FijiNDMO) January 24, 2022

The government is working around the clock and finalizing logistics to send second another batch of relief items and supplies to Tonga over the next few days.