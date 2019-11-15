Disaster preparedness kit handover

Over 50 disaster preparedness kits valued at $11,000 was handed over to the Minister for National Disaster Management in Suva today.

The kit was donated by the European Union Ambassador to Fiji and the Pacific Sujiro Seam.

The disaster preparedness kit includes solar power bank, water bottle, mini first aid kit, emergency whistle, solar lantern, a waterproof raincoat and female hygiene pack.

The EU through the EU-ACP Group of States funded Building Safety and Resilience Project implemented by the Pacific Community refurbished nine Emergency Operations Centres across the country last year.

This has increased Fiji’s disaster preparedness and communication abilities before, during and after a disaster.