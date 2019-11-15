Disaster officials urged to be prepared ahead of cyclone season

National disaster management stakeholders have been urged to continue to work together as Fiji approaches the new cyclone season.

Speaking during the opening of the National Disaster Management Council Meeting, Minister Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says this year has been a very challenging one for the Government and for the people of Fiji.

Seruiratu emphasized that risk-informed development is the new direction that would be taken by all Government agencies and that learning from past disasters should be a part of the planning process.

The Council met to discuss several issues relating to the TC Harold response operations and the rehabilitation effort now underway.

Seruiratu also informed the Council that the review of the National Disaster Management Act is now underway and also announced that this year’s National Disaster Awareness Week will be held in Ba in October.

The Minister for Disaster management together with Minister for Health Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete will also be making major announcements at this year’s celebration to support Government’s campaign on eradicating Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue and Diarrhea.