Disability Centre to upskill Fijians

Over 40,000 Fijians living with some form of impairment in the Western Division will now be able to attend training and upskill themselves.

This follows the opening of the Western Disability Centre by the Social Welfare Ministry.

Minister Rosy Akbar says it’s taken four years for the project to become reality and the pandemic further delayed the opening.

[Source: Ministry of Women ,Children and Poverty Alleviation]

The $850,000 Centre houses three training rooms and includes amenities designed for people with disabilities.

“People in the Western Division will now have an increased opportunity to participate in the employment and decision-making or persons with disabilities. Also, the presence of Organizations for Persons with Disabilities in the Disability District Committee will be increased. The National Council for Persons with Disabilities will also use the Western Complex to train and encourage economic empowerment activities.”



The Fiji Sugar Corporation provided a piece of land for the government to build the centre.

According to the 2017 Population Census, the Western Division has 40,369 people with disabilities.