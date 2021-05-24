Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|Health Ministry warns of a third wave|99.4 percent of teachers fully vaccinated|President urges fringe groups to vaccinate|Three-month-old infant the latest COVID-19 victim|Education Minister encourages vaccination|Curfew moved back by one hour|
Full Coverage

News

Disability Centre to upskill Fijians

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 5, 2021 12:32 pm
[Source: Ministry of Women ,Children and Poverty Alleviation]

Over 40,000 Fijians living with some form of impairment in the Western Division will now be able to attend training and upskill themselves.

This follows the opening of the Western Disability Centre by the Social Welfare Ministry.

Minister Rosy Akbar says it’s taken four years for the project to become reality and the pandemic further delayed the opening.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: Ministry of Women ,Children and Poverty Alleviation]

The $850,000 Centre houses three training rooms and includes amenities designed for people with disabilities.

“People in the Western Division will now have an increased opportunity to participate in the employment and decision-making or persons with disabilities. Also, the presence of Organizations for Persons with Disabilities in the Disability District Committee will be increased. The National Council for Persons with Disabilities will also use the Western Complex to train and encourage economic empowerment activities.”


[Source: Ministry of Women ,Children and Poverty Alleviation]

The Fiji Sugar Corporation provided a piece of land for the government to build the centre.

According to the 2017 Population Census, the Western Division has 40,369 people with disabilities.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.