Director Immigration post re-advertised

The Director of Immigration post has been re-advertised.

Permanent Secretary for Immigration Yogesh Karan says the initial haul of applications have been unsatisfactory and as a result the post is been re-advertised from today.

“Sorry the advertisement closed for submission I think two weeks ago. I’ve had a look at the people that have applied yesterday, so I don’t think I’m satisfied to go ahead with the interviews.”

Karan stresses that given how critical the role is, he wants to ensure that they have the most qualified and capable person for the position.

The Director of Immigration post has been vacant since December last year when the then Director Nemani Vuniwaqa’s contract concluded.