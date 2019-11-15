Diploma in dance programme on hold

The Diploma in dance programme offered by the VOU Dance Company has been put on hold since March.

This has been due to the COVID-19 restrictions and lockdown.

Programme Coordinator Sachiko Soro says the one-year programme has nurtured over 20 talented local dancers since 2018, employed at various entertainment groups in Fiji and abroad.

“A lot of them are still working with us, some of them have gone to start their own dance company or join other dance companies, and some of them are working overseas. We have a full-time company based in China and Fijian dancers have been there through the whole pandemic. They are still doing really well that’s a great employment market for graduates as well.”

Soro says business started picking up again when social gathering capacity was increased to 100, allowing the team to participate in events in Suva and some resorts as well.

The dance group is calling on stakeholders to support local talent.