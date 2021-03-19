Home

Dilkusha Home Administrator to step down pending investigation

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 22, 2021 12:35 pm

The Dilkusha Home Administrator has been told to step down pending an investigation.

Methodist Church President Reverend Ili Vunisuwai says this is to ensure that the Administrator does not interfere with the internal investigation that is ongoing.

There are allegations that children living in the orphanage in Nausori have been subjected to verbal and physical abuse, and neglect.

Rev. Vunisuwai says the internal investigation is being conducted by the church and the Child Services Unit of the Ministry of Women Children and Poverty Alleviation.

He says they will refer the case to police once they complete the investigation.

Over 30 children are currently under the care of the Dilkusha Home.

