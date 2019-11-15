Dilapidated buildings becoming an eyesore, fines to be introduced

The Local Government Ministry is looking at introducing heavy penalties for those commercial building owners who are not carrying out timely maintenance on their properties.

Minister Premila Kumar says the deteriorating state of some buildings in towns and cities sitting among some of the shiny new structures are becoming an eyesore.

More than a year ago the Minister for Economy had highlighted the same issue, however, nothing seems to have changed since then.

The Local Government Minister says some commercial building owners are not reinvesting in upgrading their properties, hence giving the towns and cities a gloomy look.

“Some of them live abroad and they are not bothered because every month the rent is paid into their account but this needs to change. Some of the dilapidated buildings that you see in real bad terrible condition, one doesn’t have to go too far, one has to just go to Mark street and Cumming street and will know exactly what I am talking about.”

The Local Government Ministry assures this issue will soon be addressed.

“We are reviewing Town and Country Planning Act at the moment and there will be provisions for us to put fines or some warning letters that need to go to the building owner to renovate the property.”

The Minister says the municipal councils will soon be moving towards digitization where proper details of various buildings and their owners will be kept.

Kumar adds rate profiling exercise is also underway to address the issue.