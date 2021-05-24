Home

Digital solutions for agri-food systems explored

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
August 30, 2021 4:01 pm
Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [Source: Fijian Government]

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum virtually participated in the SIDS Solutions Forum 2021 with the Small Islands Developing States (SIDS) Heads of Government, Ministers and development partners.

This first SIDS Solutions Forum explores how the Fijian Government can take digital solutions for agri-food systems from the grassroots to its globally-connected network of nations and reset the course towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite all the devastation caused by COVID-19, Fiji has significantly accelerated the development and adoption of digital technology.

Sayed-khaiyum says data usage has spiked by 300 per cent in Fiji since the start of the pandemic with 95 per cent of Fijians having access to mobile internet connectivity.

He added that e-agriculture offers a variety of solutions, from simple to sophisticated, to make farms more productive and sustainable.

This Forum is aimed at illuminating the potential of digitalization and innovation to catalyse and accelerate the achievement of agriculture, food, nutrition, environment and the national Sustainable Development Goals (‘SDG’) outcomes through “Enhanced Partnerships”, under the frame SDG 17-Partnership on health.

