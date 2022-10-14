Digital lease application platform launched

The launch of the iTaukei Land Trust Board Digital Platform and Online Marketplace

There is now an online market for native land lease sites.

This follows the launch of the iTaukei Land Trust Board Digital Platform and Online Marketplace by Minister for Lands, Jone Usamate at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva today.

Usamate says the platform provides transparency, which protects landowners’ interests in receiving market rates for leasing their land, as well as avoiding unethical practices.

“This includes community consultation and consent processes and other functionality that will be rolled out allowing approved projects to move ahead while ensuring consent is obtained securely and correctly.”

According to Aaron Batten, Regional Director of the ADB Pacific Sub-regional Office in Suva, the initiative is a demonstration of Fiji’s commitment to harnessing technology and digital platforms to successfully improve the quality of government services and accelerate development in the country.

“TLTB is in fact a trailblazer not only in Fiji but across the Pacific. It’s our hope on behalf of Asian Development Bank that we can share the experiences that we’ve learn and gained through this initiative with other Pacific partners who face different but in many ways similar issues with their own customary land management.”

Josefa Kurucake, the Head of Digilo Yavusa and Head of Mataqali from Dratabu in Nadi, told FBC News that they currently have 119 acres of land that are leased for commercial, tourism, and residential lots.

He claims that they have decided to use the TLTB online platform to assist with marketing because it is more convenient.

Kurucake reports that they are already receiving public interest ahead of the launch today.