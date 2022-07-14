Digicel Pacific operations officially sold

[File Photo]

Digicel’s Pacific operations have been officially acquired by Australia telecommunication giants, Telstra, in a deal believed to be around $3.3 billion.

This includes businesses in Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Nauru, Samoa Tonga, and Vanuatu and the purchase has the backing of the Australian government, which is contributing more than half that amount.

Earlier there were speculations the sale might face issues as a new amendment income tax in Papua New Guinea was threatening the proposed sale.

Telstra International Chief Executive, Oliver Camplin-Warner, says the deal was an exciting milestone for the Digicel Pacific business and its customers in Fiji.

He says there will not be any local job losses in the Pacific as part of the acquisition and the current Digicel Pacific team would continue the day-to-day running of the business.

Shally Jannif, Regional CEO, Digicel Pacific Hub Markets, says Telstra’s expertise in rolling out a world-class network and connecting remote communities would greatly enhance the work to date of Digicel and benefit the people and businesses of Fiji.