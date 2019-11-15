Digicel opens refurbished outlet

As part of its brand reboot, Digicel Fiji today opened the newly refurbished Digicel outlet in the heart of Suva.

Chief Executive Farid Mohammed says while its been challenging for businesses, they have taken the challenge to still provide the best service for their customers.

Mohammed says with the new outlet, they have incorporated the new logo and new look to suit their changing brand.

He says customer satisfaction is number one priority therefore the look of the new store gives customers space and efficiency to move around.

Mohammed says Digicel will continue their commitment towards the Fiji market.

“We’ve taken this as an opportunity to grow ourselves whilst its been challenging time for businesses including ourselves but we haven’t shied away from continuoing our investment, weve invested in our network, in marketing and we’ve now invested in a store.”

The outlet is located at the corner of Cumming Street in Suva.