Digicel opens new outlet

More job opportunities will be available to Fijians as Digicel has officially opened its new outlet at Tappoo City in Suva.

This new shop is an investment of $250,000 and features a new business section.

Digicel Group’s CEO Farid Mohammed says they will be creating more jobs as the shop will operate from 9 am to 9 pm daily.

“Tappoo city opens 7 days a week, our operations will now follow the same opening hours as Tappoo’s city so customers can also come in and visit our stores at their leisure, in the weekends as well”

Farid says their partnership with Tappoos will enhance their customer’s retail experience.