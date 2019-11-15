Digicel Fiji50 grants presented to four recipients

In its bid to improve state of living in communities around the country, Digicel Fiji presented grants to four recipients yesterday.

The Fiji50 grants was given to recipients who wanted assistance in order to give back to their own individual communities.

Digicel Fiji Chief Executive Farid Mohammed they have been awarding grants to recipients since its 12th birthday in October.

Mohammed says they have an interesting line up of projects the company has been supporting to make a difference for various communities.

“The idea was to allow customers and the general public to submit their ideas as to what projects the general public should or could assist in improving the lives of the community they are living in.”

Digicel will be awarding a few more customers over the next couple of weeks and this in line with the company’s cooperate social responsibility.