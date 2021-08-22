Digicel donates hygiene care products to CWM Hospital

Digicel has presented essential hygiene and sanitation products to the Ministry of Health.

This is in support of their community outreach program in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

A total of $8,000 worth of items including adult diapers for critical COVID positive patients at Suva’s Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

This includes baby diapers, packets of baby wipes, maternity pads, and assorted personal hygiene products for mothers and their newborn babies at the CWM and Makoi Maternity Unit who are unable to source these essential items due to challenges brought forward by this pandemic.

The initiative is part of a series of activities planned to help the Ministry of Health with its effort in supporting COVID operations in Fiji while ensuring that patients at health care facilities are not deprived of basic hygiene and sanitation.

Digicel Fiji CEO, Farid Mohammed says Digicel has been looking at opportunities to do their bit to help the frontline workers keep up their good work.

Mohammed adds that as an organization, they understand their corporate responsibility and are happy that they can provide hope to mothers through this gesture.

CWM Hospital representative, Dr Anaseini Maisema says they are grateful that apart from this donation Digicel has helped the Ministry of Health a lot during this outbreak in Suva and all around Fiji.

Dr Maisema adds that any help right now is vital and for them as front liners, they have been in this for far too long and this help will boost their operations.