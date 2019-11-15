Differentiating Coronavirus symptoms from normal flu a challenge

Difficulty in identifying people with the latent form of the 2019 Coronavirus is not the only cause of worry for the Fiji Medical Association but differentiating the symptoms from the normal flu is another concern.

Association President Dr Basharat Munshi says it’s almost impossible to differentiate the symptoms of the Coronavirus from the normal flu in Fiji.

He adds at this stage the best way of dealing with the virus is for patient to provide the history of their recent travel.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s very difficult and probably almost impossible, the only thing that might differentiate is a history of contact with someone with possible coronavirus. It’s difficult to differentiate it from any stock standard virus but that history of travel and contact with a potential patient with coronavirus is the only differentiating factor.”

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry is advising Fijians to avoid travelling to Coronavirus infected places in order to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Head of Health Protection Dr Aalisha Sahukhan is urging Fijians to practice proper health hygiene.