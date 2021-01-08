Different booklist for different schools says Bure

It has been revealed that different schools are requesting a different number of exercise books for the new school year.

FBC News was out and about in the capital city and gathered parents are saying they are having to buy more books as compared to previous years.

In an already tough financial environment, Elesi Ravono a mother who is sending four children to Primary school says on average she is buying about ten or more exercise books for each of her children.

“I’ve noticed that there are more books on the list now compared to last year. Even for one of my children who is attending Year-8, I have to buy more than 10 exercise books, which does not include other stationery we have to buy.”

Ravono says adding to the struggle is the price of some items which has increased.

Another parent Veronica Tukuna says she is spending over $100 for each of her three children and lucky they have saved up for it.

“I have three children to send to school this year, last year my eldest was in year-six and we bought 12-exercise books now that same child is going to year seven and we have to buy 16 exercise books altogether.”

Head of the National Education Service Delivery, Timoci Bure says the booklist is not the same for every school.

“It will depend on the number of subjects the child is taking and the number of activities that the child will be taking in that particular subject so there will be some subject that will need a notebook and an exercise and an activity book so in that case that particular subject will have to books so it’s the call of the school.”

With this latest list, it sure has become a struggle for some families and they are pleading for the schools to keep that in mind.