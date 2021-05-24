Home

Diaspora urged to invest in Fiji

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 6, 2022 11:40 am
[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Fiji engages with Fijians abroad through the diplomatic missions which includes creating opportunities to participate in socio-economic development back home.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says the recent launch of a national digital transformation programme has made it easier for diaspora communities to invest in Fiji.

Bainimarama says Fijians living abroad bring experiences, new perspectives and even skill-sets.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister, at the same time, reinforced the Government’s stand in welcoming any citizen who wants to stay fully engaged with Fiji.

He adds no Fijian who becomes a citizen of another country needs to give up their Fijian citizenship.

Bainimarama has encouraged Fijians living abroad to vote in national elections.

While opening the Global Diaspora Summit 2022 in Dublin, Ireland Bainimarama highlighted that remittances are now Fiji’s second-largest source of foreign exchange.

Bainimarama says remittances supplement the incomes of family members in normal times and they increase during emergencies, such as pandemics, natural disasters and conflicts.

The Head of Government reiterated that Fiji fully supports the vision of the Summit to promote a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to diaspora engagement.

