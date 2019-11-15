Devotees pray for COVID-19 relief

A prayer ceremony was held in Naodamu, Labasa yesterday in response to the suffering caused by COVID-19.

Organizers say the ceremony had been planned for some time but due to the safety measures limiting gatherings, they were unable to host the prayer.

Pundit Ashok Maharaj says since a vaccine is still being developed, the least they can do is pray for the health officials, the families of the COVID-19 victims and others who may have suffered during this crisis.

“We are actually with this government of the day. Because the government is doing a lot of things. They are trying to get rid of this virus and you can see our country is very safe. So if we can help the government through our prayers, we thought it will be very good for our country, and actually we have prayed for the whole of the world.”

Fiji has had no cases of COVID-19 among the public for 156 days now.