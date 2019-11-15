Home

Development works for Nabouwalu Township suspended

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 29, 2020 12:40 pm
Developments works for the Nabouwalu Township has been suspended.

Acting Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima during a talanoa session with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in Nabouwalu yesterday, confirmed the township plan is being redesigned.

The redesign works will include an amendment to the scheme, the drainage works and the re-alignment of the creek running through Nabouwalu, additional landfilling and foreshore development.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News understands that while works are halted on the landward site, the foreshore area is now prioritized for a walkway and waiting area.

Consultation has been held with the Department of Lands in this regard and the Ministry of Local Government is awaiting feedback.

A meeting will be held in Labasa this Friday to further discuss the project.

 

