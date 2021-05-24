Development plans underway for Naqara

Plans are underway to develop Naqara Taveuni which is expected to generate economic activity.

Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar was in Taveuni recently where she met with the Development Committee for Mataqali Valelevu in Somosomo, led by Chair, Ratu Joseva Ganilau, and relevant stakeholders.

Naqara is a business centre on the Garden Island.

Naqara Taveuni. [Source: DINFO]

Some of the areas which will be developed are the market and the bus stand area.



“We will be liaising through TLTB about the terms and conditions, we will try and finalize all that and I would really like to put that in the next financial; year budget so that the national budget will be able to provide us the funding and we can proceed with the settlement etc.”

Taveuni is looked after by the Savusavu Town Council.