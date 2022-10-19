Development plan to identify labour market trend

Pictured above are factory workers.

Work has started on a 10-year human capital development plan to align the services provided by the Tertiary Scholarship and Loan Service to the current labour market trend.

The TSLS has engaged the services of the Queensland University of Technology to develop this plan.

The University has approved Professor Hitendra Pillay as the international expert to develop the plan in line with the terms of reference.

Professor Pillay is an expert in skills development, labour market mobility and human capital development plan.

He has worked with World Bank, ADB and the European Union



TSLS Chief Executive, Dr Hasmukh Lal.

TSLS Chief Executive, Dr Hasmukh Lal says no review has been carried out on the services offered by them in nine years.

“The priority areas for the study loans and scholarships were decided in 2014 when TSLS was established and it hasn’t undergone a number of reviews in terms of what kind of skill sets we should be funding in the future, what are the skill sets in oversupply, what are the skill sets that we are not funding but it is critical for national development.”

The draft on the 10-year human capital development plan is expected to be ready by February next year.