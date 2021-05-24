Development partner support complements agriculture funding

The implementation of other key subsequent programmes of the Ministry of Agriculture is not entirely sourced through the Ministry’s budgetary allocation.

The Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy clarified that this is also done through the support of development partners adding that the Ministry did not rely solely on its budgetary allocation to carry out its activities.

Dr Reddy says though a majority of the capital programmes undertaken by the Ministry of Agriculture were made possible through the annual budgetary allocation, some of its most effective programmes, which benefitted a majority of Fijians, were via public-private partnerships.

He says the Ministry’s executive management continuously pursued options to secure development partner support on key initiatives and projects, some of the examples of which included the Cash for Cultivation Programme, Back to Rural Agriculture Programme, provision of planting materials such as seeds obtained from India recently and other infrastructure development projects such as the state of the art greenhouse which was now well underway.

Dr Reddy says the Ministry would continue to encourage support from their development partners and agencies on key projects and initiatives which would further strengthen their agricultural footprint and performance in Fiji, all of which fostered mutually beneficial interests for all engaged institutions and beneficiaries.