Development of Sakoca settlement to begin soon

Minister for Housing and Community Development Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has urged residents of Sakoca settlement in Tacirua to accept change once development commences.

He stressed this today while officiating at the groundbreaking ceremony for Sakoca settlement.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the struggle with informal settlement developments is that there’s no proper subdivision and developers often struggle to fit a road network infrastructure as some residents are unwilling to compromise their compound.

He adds that a lot of development of informal settlements has been set back because of these issues.

The Minister also empathizes with residents who have paid money twice to certain developers who promised to help advance the settlement but later disappeared.

Sayed-Khaiyum also reassured residents that the development of the settlement will also see residents receive the 99-year lease as promised.

The Minister adds that the development is over $5 million.