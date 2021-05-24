Home

News

Development of informal settlements part of TLTB deliberations

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
November 28, 2021 4:11 pm

The development of informal settlements in 34 development leases around the country is the main focus of deliberation during the TLTB Board of Trustees meeting.

4,000 lots are expected from this development and the government is responsible for the preparation of scheme plans, engineering works and all capital work expenses.

Upon completion, individuals within these informal settlements will receive a 99 years cadastral title lease.

The landowners will also benefit from the projects through lease rentals at market rate and rent reassessment every five years until it reaches expiry.

The Board also focused on fast-tracking the review of its land leasing frameworks to streamline its processes and digitize its service platforms to be more efficient.

Several digital projects are currently with the ADB including the TLTB online marketplace for land available and the development of a Land Price Index and Land Rent Index (LRI) digital platform.

The new online marketplace which will be launched in mid-2022 will focus on the standardization of land rates, purchasing of standard and clean parcels of land leases.

As part of facilitating land availability for leasing based on various sectorial land demands, the Board also endorsed a total of 112 cases to enable residential, commercial, industrial, agriculture leases to be issued and finalized.

