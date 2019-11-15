Development lease acquired for 44 informal settlements

The Ministry of Housing has acquired development lease for 44 out of the 250 informal settlements in the country.

Minister Premila Kumar says a total of 40 out of these are on iTaukei land and the rest is on state land.

Kumar adds until the settlements reach the capital works stage there is a need for temporary upgrades such as the installation of street lights, repair of culverts and crossing to name a few.

She says the temporary solutions are only put in place until a permanent solution for upgrading work is done to a particular settlement.

The Ministry has a budget allocation set aside to address urgent issues requested by the informal settlements within the development leases.

Earlier in the week, the Minister commissioned the street lights at Veivauceva settlement in Tacirua, Suva.

The community in their previous community meetings highlighted the risk of robbery and other illegal activities and requested the Ministry to consider commissioning two street lights

The Minister added that more than 50 households will benefit from the new street lights.