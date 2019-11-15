Development control needs to be strengthened: Kumar

The Local Government Ministry has noted that a lot of unregulated and uncontrolled development has taken place over the years.

Speaking during the Town Planning and Subdivision Law Reform Consultation Forum, Local Government Minister Premila Kumar highlighted that development control needs to be strengthened.

The Ministry is currently reviewing the Town Planning Act and the Subdivision of Land Act to ensure it is up to par with international planning standards.

Kumar says the review will consider decentralizing approvals so that only major developments are forwarded to the office of the Town and Country Planning for approval.

“To respond effectively, it is therefore important that Fiji’s planning legislation must be updated regularly to incorporate modern planning provisions. It should be appreciated and noted that modern development trends demand a modern planning system that can be user friendly.”

Kumar says another aim of the review is to centralize major land and building development applications to DTCP’s head office for approvals within a week of being received.

She adds there are references made in the draft Bill for fast-tracking provisions.