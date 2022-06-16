Development assistance dominates talks

[Source: Supplied]

The Minister for the Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Tourism to discuss how the two countries can find mutual growth.

Ahmed Aqeel Al-Khateeb was based in Fiji for his visits to Tonga, Kiribati, Palau, and Vanuatu over the past three days.

He revealed during the meeting that he had wonderful meetings across the region and also built Pacific-wide support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030.

Article continues after advertisement

The duo also discussed how the Saudi Development Fund can make the biggest difference in the Fijian people’s lives, from tourism, to infrastructure development and MSME support.

Permanent Secretary for Economy Shiri Gounder, Governor of the Reserve Bank Ariff Ali, Chief Executive Officer of the Fiji Development Bank Saud Minam, and Head of Treasury at the Ministry of Economy Nemia Dawai attended the meeting.

Al-Khateeb will be meeting Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama this afternoon, and then will visit the Solomon Islands on his way back to Saudi Arabia.