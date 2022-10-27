Developing countries need to work together: Bo

[Source: Chinese Embassy in Fiji/Twitter]

Chinese Ambassador Qian Bo says some countries are interfering in the internal affairs of others in the name of cooperation.

Bo made the comment during a media briefing yesterday where he highlighted some of China’s development plans for Fiji and the region.

The Chinese Ambassador is urging all developing countries to work together and assist other countries in terms of development rather than geopolitics.

Article continues after advertisement

“And I hope that all the developing countries can work together to do their part, individually and collectively not to adopt, stick to the mentality of cold war mentality or double standard approach.”

He adds China sticks to the principle of equality and mutual respect and values win-win cooperation.

Bo has also revealed that China is willing to cooperate with other developed nations such as the United Kingdom, France, Australia, and New Zealand on development within the region.