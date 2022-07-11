Developed countries have overshot the deadline : Sayed-Khaiyum

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

The backdrop for COP26 was the failure of developed countries to deliver on the $100 billion-per-year target for climate finance.

While addressing the Pacific Political Climate Champions at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this pledge was made a decade ago and was due to be achieved by 2020.

Sayed-Khaiyum says developed countries have overshot this deadline.

“At the same time, the same countries maintained fossil fuel subsidies and energy investment, which will cause us to overshoot the 1.5-degree goal. The 2020 finance goal was achievable and the failure to reach it in a timely fashion only increases aggregate financing needs, gaps, and deficits.”



[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Sayed-Khaiyum says it also exacerbated the issue of loss and damage.

He adds that they will continue to press agenda points to help to ensure the conceptualization, political attention, financing, and overall global commitment to address loss and damage.

The Attorney General says we need to be clear in what we want and what we understand to be in scope when it comes to addressing the loss and damage.

He adds that they are concerned about the trajectory and potential for the loss and damage issue to be progressed within the context of COP 27.

Therefore, Sayed-Khaiyum says there is a need to use a united and strategic approach to influence the partners.