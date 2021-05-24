Desilting work is underway for six villages in Ra

Efforts to mitigate flooding for six villages in Ra, adjacent to the Drauniivi River have been strengthened following the commissioning of desilting works at the river yesterday.

The desilting works are expected to protect and safeguard more than 3,000 Fijians living in Drauniivi, Togovere, Vunitogoloa, Naivavuni, Narewa, and Vitawa villages.

Minister for Waterways and Environment, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says a total of two kilometrers of river desilting works will be undertaken by the Ministry under the Public-Private Partnership agreement with Super Construction and Civil Works Limited.

He says climate change has been a major threat to communities along the river.

Dr. Reddy adds constant flooding in the waterways is mainly caused by a high density of rainfall, climate change, and deposition of silt in the waterways, and our support is needed.

“It is our responsibility, as the current generation of leaders – whether its government, its community, NGOs or informal institutions, everyone has to play a role in protecting the environment. Everyone has to become the ambassador of environment protector.”

The Vatukaloko Development General Secretary, Sele Tagivuni has commended the work undertaken by the government through the Department of Environment and Waterways.