Desilting will help mitigate flooding

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 23, 2022 4:40 pm
The desilting work along the Nasivi River in Tavua that began on Friday will help safeguard the Gold-mining town from flooding. [Ministry of Waterways]

The desilting work along the Nasivi River in Tavua that began on Friday will help safeguard the Gold-mining town from flooding.

The Ministry of Waterways says the work is also expected to mitigate flooding from causing damage to crops, livestock farm and sugarcane farms.

Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says a total of three kilometres of desilting works with an area of 8,000 square mangroves is earmarked to be scrubbed to allow the free flow of water out to the sea.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Reddy adds that the estimated cost of the work is $48,000.

While commissioning the work, the Minister highlighted that failure to clear the waterways from silt and debris brought in by flooding incidents could result in major infrastructural damages or in some instances, major damages to the houses and businesses in Tavua town.

Dr Reddy says this could also lead to a loss in business, and threaten the livelihoods of thousands of Fijians.

Tavualevu village spokesperson, Tupa Telawa says their village is usually flooded during the annual rainy season, washing away crops on village farms.

Telawa further expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Waterways as the villages’ livelihoods had been constantly and adversely affected by floodwaters.

 

 

