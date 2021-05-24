Desilting to protect Nadi town

Desilting has begun at two retention dams along the Nawaka River to safeguard the Nawaka community and Nadi Town from flooding.

1,000 metres of the river will be desilted by the Ministry of Waterways at the two dams.

Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy says this will ease the water flow in the river and adjacent creeks during heavy rain.

It will be done under the Public-Private Partnership agreement with Selva Earth Works & Nagaga Trust.

Doctor Reddy adds the project will also enhance economic activity in the vicinity through the provision of proper drainage services.