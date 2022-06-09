Desilting to prevent flooding in Nasivi River

[Source: Facebook/ Fijian Government]

The constant loss of crops, livestock and infrastructure due to flooding along the Nasivi River in Tavua has been addressed with six kilometres of river desilting.

Witnessing the completion of desilting in Tavualevu village, Minister for Waterways Doctor Mahendra Reddy highlighted that the water discharge capacity of the river has been improved with the removal of 45,000 cubic metres of silt.

“We are proud that we gave priority to this Nasivi River because of the impact it has on this village, on the neighboring community, on the town and we thought that this required priority.”

Dr. Reddy says desilting has not only addressed flooding for the communities in Tavua but will also boost business in Tavua town and further support farmers along the Nasivi River in venturing into commercial farming.

He adds that the Ministry has been reaching out to communities and will continue to protect their households, infrastructure and farms from the impacts of climate change.