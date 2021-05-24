Desilting of the Vitogo River brings a sigh of relief

Desilting currently being undertaken by the Ministry of Waterways will help address flooding in Vitogo village in Lautoka.

Mata ni Tikina Vitogo, Ravusou Sauqaqa says during heavy rain, the village often suffers from flash floods, affecting crops on village farms and other farms adjacent to the river.

Sauqaqa says this has been the case for the past several years.

“It’s been a savior by the Ministry for giving us this opportunity for the drainage of the Vitogo River. The Vitogo District has been suffering from flooding for many years now. We are very appreciative of the government’s effort to come to our rescue.”

Sauqaqa further expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Waterways for the undergoing work as three villages and more than six settlements had been constantly and adversely affected by floodwaters.

Dredging is expected to mitigate flooding and in turn benefit seven settlements, three villages, and protect sugarcane and crop farms adjacent to the Vitogo River.