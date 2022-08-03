Design change delays market

Savusavu town. [File Photo]

There has been a delay in the construction of the new Savusavu market due to changes in its final design.

Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar says following a consultation in Savusavu earlier this year, certain recommendations were made regarding the make up of the market.

Kumar says they had to take those suggestions into consideration.

Hence, she says the architect and engineer for the project needed more time to work on the changes.

Kumar says the tender has been put out and the Ministry is in the final stage of awarding the tender.

She says once the tender is awarded, the construction work is set to begin.

$1 million was allocated in the 2022/2023 national budget for the construction of the new Savusavu Market.

Kumar says this is sufficient to kick off the project.

More funds will be allocated as the project progresses.

The new market will be a double-story building with the ground floor having 183 vendor stalls, a new ablution block, five kiosk spaces, council office space and storage space.

The top floor will have 39 stalls for small micro-enterprise vendors, a conference and meeting room with a sitting capacity of 130, three food outlets, an open terrace and balcony and it will have an elevator with four staircases.

The Ministry of Local Government is working in partnership with UN Women delivering the market construction project.