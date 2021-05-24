Deputy Police Commissioner commends officers

Police officers have been commended for their efforts during the COVID-19 operations and Cyclone Cody.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Itendra Nair acknowledged the officers while officiating at the Corporals Qualifying Course that was held virtually from the Fiji Police Headquarters in Suva.

With 140 participants connecting from 14 different Skype Stations from around the country, DCP Nair stressed the importance of the Course and how it will develop participants in becoming better leaders.

He also encouraged participants to continue with their own personal developments through courses within the organizations or in other educational institutions.

The officers were reminded of one of the biggest demands for this year which will be the General Election where every Police Officer will need to carry out their roles and responsibilities diligently.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police wished all participants well for the course.

Meanwhile, in its build-up to the next General Elections, the Fiji Police Force continued its pre-poling registration.



[Source: Fiji Police]

This exercise started last week and the pre-polling registration for all FPF employees is being done by the Fiji Elections Office.

Members of the Fiji Police Force will provide overall security during Elections and they will be going to the polls earlier to cast their votes.

This nationwide exercise for the Fiji Police ends this Friday.