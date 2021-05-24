Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|Challenges faced in establishing cause of COVID deaths|NCDs causing COVID complications|4-month-old baby dies from COVID|Regular talks on COVID-safe measures continue|Vulnerable Fijians default on medical checkups concerning|High vaccination rate on Vanuabalavu commended |Omicron too transmissible to be contained: Dr Fong|16 COVID deaths recorded|Risk of new variants remains: Dr Fong|Proactive measures needed to avoid COVID emergencies|More than 300 new COVID cases and six deaths recorded|Non-compliance continue to be a concern|Fijians urged to seek medical help early|Omicron should not be taken lightly|High community transmission challenges Ministry|Community trained to be COVID-ready|21-year-old succumbs to COVID as deaths increase|Health Ministry concerned for well-being of staff|Over 300 new COVID-19 cases in three days|Nine COVID deaths recorded|Take Omicron seriously says WHO|High vaccination results in low hospitalizations|Ministry prioritizes staff’s well-being|
Full Coverage

News

Deputy Police Commissioner commends officers

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 26, 2022 8:29 am
The Corporals Qualifying Course held virtually from the Fiji Police Headquarters in Suva. [Source: Fiji Police]

Police officers have been commended for their efforts during the COVID-19 operations and Cyclone Cody.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Itendra Nair acknowledged the officers while officiating at the Corporals Qualifying Course that was held virtually from the Fiji Police Headquarters in Suva.

With 140 participants connecting from 14 different Skype Stations from around the country, DCP Nair stressed the importance of the Course and how it will develop participants in becoming better leaders.

Article continues after advertisement

He also encouraged participants to continue with their own personal developments through courses within the organizations or in other educational institutions.

The officers were reminded of one of the biggest demands for this year which will be the General Election where every Police Officer will need to carry out their roles and responsibilities diligently.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police wished all participants well for the course.

Meanwhile, in its build-up to the next General Elections, the Fiji Police Force continued its pre-poling registration.


[Source: Fiji Police]

This exercise started last week and the pre-polling registration for all FPF employees is being done by the Fiji Elections Office.

Members of the Fiji Police Force will provide overall security during Elections and they will be going to the polls earlier to cast their votes.

This nationwide exercise for the Fiji Police ends this Friday.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.