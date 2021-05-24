Deputy Commissioner of Police resigns

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu has tendered his resignation to the Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.

Tudravu Acted as the Commissioner of Police over a 12-month period while the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho was away overseas for studies supported by the United Kingdom Government.

Police say during the completion of the handing over of duties to the Commissioner of Police, the Deputy Commissioner has decided to tender his resignation.

Article continues after advertisement

This marks the end of his 39-years of service, having reached the office of the Deputy Commissioner upon his retirement.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho thanked the outgoing Deputy Commissioner for his services and wished him well in his future endeavours.