News

Deputy Commander bids farewell to peacekeeping troops

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
November 29, 2021 2:50 am

You must pay attention to the little things.

These are the words of the Deputy Commander RFMF, Commodore Humphrey Tawake in a farewell Church service organized for the 23 B troops bound to leave Fiji for peacekeeping mission with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq.

While addressing the troops, Commodore Tawake reminded them of the importance of paying attention to minor details as it would affect things at a much strategic level.

Article continues after advertisement

He also says that it is crucial to maintain the standards of peacekeeping in any operational theatre while wishing them well on their tour.

Force Chaplain, Reverend Captain Viliame Tunidau, re-emphasized the words of the Deputy Commander with a spirit-filled sermon titled, “Consider your Way” based on the book of Hagai.

The church service concluded with a choir competition where the 2nd Platoon won with their rendition of “Na Bula e Rui Dredre”.

Our troops are expected to depart our country in mid-December.

 

