News

Depression is the most common mental disorder

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 15, 2021 4:22 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Mental Health issues can be a lifelong and recurrent battle that affects people of all ages, races, religions, or income levels.

This was highlighted by Psychologist, Selina Kuruleca during a ‘Mental Health in Workplace’ awareness session today.

Kuruleca says that depression is the most common mental disorder and a leading cause of disability worldwide.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that increased absenteeism, negative impact on productivity, inability to focus, loss of concentration, negative impact on profits, low staff morale, and high staff turnover are the consequences of mental health in the workplace

Kuruleca says that risks to mental health include inadequate health and safety policies, poor communication and management practices, limited participation in decision-making, or low control over one’s area of work.

