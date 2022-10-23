Deo urges Fijians to celebrate environment-friendly Diwali

[Photo: Supplied]

Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited Chief Executive Amitesh Deo is urging Fijians to think practically this Diwali and adapt to environmentally-friendly celebrations.

He recommends that people use recyclables as much as possible for decorations and that they do not end up in rivers, seas, or landfills after the festivities.

Deo believes Diwali is important for cleaning because one of the festival’s goals is to welcome peace, prosperity, and wealth.

Amitesh Deo [front]

He adds that many clean-ups will take place across the country before and after Diwali, and he encourages Fijians to sort their waste before putting it together for disposal.

Deo also emphasizes that Diwali represents knowledge triumphing over ignorance, and he encourages Fijians to start caring about our environment by practicing proper waste management in our homes, schools, workplaces, and communities.

He also encourages Fijians to help those who are less fortunate, sick, homeless, or marginalized.